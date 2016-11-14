Gov’t sets out which teachers to get laptops

The APNU+AFC government today defined which teachers would be provided with state-funded laptops.

An abridged release from the ministry follows:

The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education recognizing the vast potential Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is to the empowerment of Guyanese to meet developmental challenges and strengthen the economy, has embarked upon a mission to equip teachers with laptops through the eGovernance programme.

There has been some debate on who is eligible to receive these laptops, thus the Ministry of Education wishes to provide some clarity. The following levels of teachers qualify to receive laptops: