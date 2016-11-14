Greenidge pays tribute to fallen heroes on Remembrance Day

Fallen men and women of the armed forces were yesterday honoured at the 2016 Remembrance Day ceremony.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, performing the functions of President, together with veterans, members of the Cabinet, the Joint Services and a large number of Guyanese gathered at the Cenotaph on Main Street, Georgetown for the ceremony, GINA said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.