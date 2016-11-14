Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family

Mourning the death of a relative, a Planters Hall, East Coast Demerara family was brutalised and robbed by three armed bandits early yesterday morning.

Budram Manie, Rohit Persaud and four others – including three children – were attacked at their home in this quiet village by bandits around 1:30 am. According to Manie, his mother had died the day before [Saturday] and one of his cousins visited him to offer his condolences.

"We went in the yard for like two hours just sitting and talking and the gate was opened because he [his cousin] car was parked outside and nothing don't really happen here so we didn't have a reason to close the gate or even be on the lookout for anything," he said.