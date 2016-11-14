Kamarang couple apparently stabbed each other to death after row -police

Homicide investigators are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a businesswoman and her paramour which occurred yesterday at their business premises located at Ekereku Hill top, Kamarang, police say.

Investigators revealed that Selima Norton, AKA ‘Shelly’, 45 years of New Providence Housing Scheme, EBD and Kurt Reynolds, 37 years of Silverballi Street, Meadow Brook Gardens, who were operating a business at Ekereku, had an argument over the mismanagement of their business by Reynolds. As a result, the argument escalated into a heated encounter, during which it was alleged that Norton armed herself with a two-bladed knife and inflicted two stabs to Reynolds’ abdomen and left foot. Reynolds then allegedly, took away the weapon and stabbed Norton multiple times about her body, after which they both collapsed some distance apart and bled to death.

The bodies are presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examinations, later this week.

A blood stained double blade knife was recovered at the scene.