Man confesses to killing Kamarang farmer- police

Three males, one of whom has confessed to the murder of a Kamarang resident, are in custody, as investigators trying to wrap up their investigation and seek legal advice, police say.

The partially decomposed body of Dexter Edwards, 27 year, a farmer of Kamarang, was on 2016-11-05 discovered in the Ochi Top River in Kamarang by a group of campers.

A post mortem revealed that Edwards died from multiple injuries, police said.