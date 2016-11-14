Man confesses to killing Kamarang farmer- police
Three males, one of whom has confessed to the murder of a Kamarang resident, are in custody, as investigators trying to wrap up their investigation and seek legal advice, police say.
The partially decomposed body of Dexter Edwards, 27 year, a farmer of Kamarang, was on 2016-11-05 discovered in the Ochi Top River in Kamarang by a group of campers.
A post mortem revealed that Edwards died from multiple injuries, police said.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
Comments
About these comments