Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

One person is dead after two cars collided on the Parfait Harmonie New Road last night. Up to press time the dead man, who was the driver of the silver grey Toyota Premio car, with registration PSS 7212, had not been identified.

The driver of the other car, a white Toyota Allion PRR 8398 was also rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for treatment.

When Stabroek News arrived at the scene persons informed that the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when it appears the driver of the silver grey car lost control and slammed into the white car. Both turned turtle but the white car skidded off the road into a nearby ditch. Police investigations are continuing.