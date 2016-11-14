Mocha Arcadia man charged with spate of robberies on East Coast

Police today said that a twenty six year old serial robber of 86 Nelson Street, Mocha Arcadia, EBD, who along with an alleged accomplice used a motor cycle to commit a spate of robberies on Gas Stations and Supermarkets on the East Coast of Demerara, was this morning remanded to prison until December 15, 2016, after he was charged with six counts of armed robbery and attempted robbery between October 19 and November 11, 2016, taking away in excess of $3.3 Million dollars in cash and valuables.

The accused was charged as follows.

1. Robbery Under Arms committed on Shivo’s Supermarket at Non Pariel, ECD on October 19, 2016.

2. Robbery Under Arms committed on Wisdom Supermarket Vryheid’s Lust, ECD on November 3, 2016.

3. Attempted robbery at Daily’s Supermarket at Park Street, Enterprise ECD on November 04, 2016.

4. Robbery Under Arms committed on R. Prashad’s Service Station, Mon Repos Railway Embankment, ECD on November 05, 2016.

5. Attempted robbery at Shell Gas Station at Ogle ECD on November 09, 2016 and

6. Robbery Under Arms committed at Viscom Electronics at Mon Repos Public Road ECD, on November 11, 2016, when he was nabbed.

His 24 years old girlfriend and Barrack Labourer of 8 Paradise, ECD, Fiona Smith was charged with receiving stolen article, property of Viscom’s Electronic. She pleaded not guilty and was placed on $35, 000.00 bail and has to return to court (Vigilance) on December 07, 2016. They appeared before Magistrate Z. Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The motor cycle and two full-faced protective helmets allegedly used during the commission of the crimes are in police custody, the police said in a press release.