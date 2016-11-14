Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
I am here to tell you, from the depths of my heart, that I am sorry for any pain, sorrow, embarrassment or shame that many would have experienced, and in many cases are still experiencing, as a result of what has happened’
One week after a sex-tape scandal involving him made headlines across the country and region, self-proclaimed pope Philbert London yesterday used his church’s pulpit to break his silence on the issue, apologising to his congregation while asking that he be allowed to continue to minister to them.
The parishioners, of predominantly women,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
Comments
About these comments