Transparency group calls for halt to politicising of crime

Declaring it a disturbing trend among political leaders, Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) yesterday called for a moratorium on the politicising of crime and urged political leaders to band together to fight criminality.

In a statement, TIGI said that the use of crime for political advantage is inconsistent with the responsibilities of politicians to the people and goes against collaboration. The statement said that it is therefore not surprising that over time, the government "has been fixated on making comparisons of crime rates to baselines that are often meaningless and which offer no comfort, while the troubling theory that it is within the interest of the opposition to see crime spiral out of control, is kept alive".