Alleged Lochaber sheep thief shot dead in confrontation with cops -police

An unidentified male who drew a loaded firearm at police ranks responding to a report of larceny of sheep, was fatally shot by one of the ranks with a service revolver, about 0620h. this morning in a farm house at Lochaber Village, West Canje, Berbice, police said in a statement.

Investigations revealed, the police say, that on November 12, 2016, a cattle and livestock farmer from Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, reported that a flock of 29 sheep was stolen from his ranch at Calabash Creek, East Canje, and based on information received, this morning the victim along with three police ranks, one armed with a service weapon, proceeded to a location at Lochaber Village, West Canje, where the victim positively identified twelve of his sheep tied at the back of a farm house.

The ranks then proceeded towards the entrance of the farm house and were immediately confronted by a male, who rushed into the house, armed himself with a handgun and attempted to shoot the armed policeman who followed closely behind, the police said. During this engagement the rank discharged his firearm several times at the suspect who fell. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at Arokium Funeral Home waiting to be identified before a post mortem is done.

An unlicensed silver coloured Taurus pistol and six live matching rounds were retrieved. The house was searched and the following articles were found. One (1) plum phone, two (2) silver finger rings, one (1) silver chain, one (1) Compact Laptop Computer, and several electronic gadgets. The first four (4) items were positively identified by Ravendra Bipram, 27 years, of Anchorville, Port Mourant, Berbice, as his properties. He was allegedly robbed, police say, at gunpoint about 1930h. on November 11, 2016, at Smythfield Access Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, by a male fitting the description of the deceased who discharged a round in his direction, from a silver handgun. The farm house is allegedly owned by a known convict who lives at Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

As a result, the statement said a team of police went to the alleged owner Mount Sinai’s home and arrested a 28 year old male from Sand Hills, Berbice River, after an unlicensed Taurus pistol with ten (10) live matching rounds was found on his person. The house was searched and the following articles were found: one (1) laptop computer, seven (7) cellular phones, a pair of binoculars. Two (2) motor cycles, a motor car and a lighting plant were also taken into custody. The owner was not at home.