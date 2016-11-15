Alleged renter of getaway car in Rohee robbery in custody
The woman who allegedly rented that car that was used as the gateway vehicle in last Wednesday’s armed robbery at the home of PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee was yesterday handed over to the police by a civilian.
This was confirmed by a police source who informed Stabroek News that the woman was handed over to officers at the Brickdam Police Station yesterday, and she is in custody assisting with investigations.
The identification card of the woman was found in the car over the weekend.
