Bandits shoot youth in foot during Sophia robbery

A Liliendaal youth was on Sunday evening shot in the foot by two bandits, who robbed him of his motorbike and other property in the vicinity of ‘B’ Field, Sophia.

A press statement from police revealed that the attack occurred around 10.50 pm as Rodero Holder, 23, was moving off from his girlfriend’s premises.

Police say he was approached by the two bandits, who relieved him of his backpack, which contained documents, and $3,000 cash.

The young man’s mother, Mariatha Causway, related that the men then took off on the motorbike, a white Honda xr150 bearing licence plate CH4778, while the pillion rider shot at her son, hitting him in the toe area. There were bystanders around, she said, but they could not see much as it was dark at the time.

Causway further related that a public-spirited citizen went to Holder’s assistance.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

According to the police statement, no arrests have yet been made.