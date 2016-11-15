Cops testify as driveway murder inquiry continues

Two police officers yesterday testified during the continuation of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against contractor Robert Benn, who is charged with murdering Colin Perreira and wounding his friend.

Benn, who was originally charged with murder and attempted murder, now only faces the murder charge as evidence from both cases has been merged.

On August 23, at Georgetown, it is alleged that the defendant murdered Perreira and discharged a loaded firearm at Gailann Chacon with intent to commit murder.

The PI continued yesterday before Georgetown Magistrate Dylon Bess with evidence being given by two police witnesses. Subsequent to evidence being led by the witnesses, the matter was adjourned to today.

On the day of the shooting, it was alleged that Perreira and Chacon were in a heavily-tinted vehicle, and had attempted to turn the vehicle around using Benn’s bridge. Benn, who was in his yard, allegedly drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds at the vehicle, hitting Perreira and Chacon about their bodies. They were subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Perreira was pronounced dead on arrival. Chacon was admitted in a critical condition.