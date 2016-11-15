Ex-cop among trio held with pistol after high speed police chase
Three men, including an ex-police officer, were yesterday held with a pistol after they led police on a brief high speed chase in a vehicle outfitted with a fake licence plate.
Two of the men have been identified as former police constable Devon Chase, 30, of Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown and Eloy Livan, 28, of Lot 47 Richards Town, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara and also ‘C’ Field, Sophia. The third man refused to cooperate with the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments