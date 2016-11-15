Ex-cop among trio held with pistol after high speed police chase

Three men, including an ex-police officer, were yesterday held with a pistol after they led police on a brief high speed chase in a vehicle outfitted with a fake licence plate.

Two of the men have been identified as former police constable Devon Chase, 30, of Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown and Eloy Livan, 28, of Lot 47 Richards Town, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara and also 'C' Field, Sophia. The third man refused to cooperate with the