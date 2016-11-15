Growing interest in coconut cultivation seen after successful festival

The recently-held Guyana Coconut Festival has been deemed a success as more people are expressing interest in cultivation that could boost the revival of the industry.

“A lot of people have been waiting on the opportunity to invest in coconut and that was what we actually wanted to get out of the festival,” Raymond Trotz, a producer and Chairman of the National Stakeholders Platform (NPS), told Stabroek News in an interview.

The festival, held from October 21 to October 23 under the theme ‘Awakening the Sleeping Giant,’ was part of the activities planned for Coconut Awareness Week.

Trotz said there was a need to raise awareness for revitalising the coconut industry and he was pleased with the response.