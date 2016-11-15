Lovers stab each other to death after row over business

A businesswoman and her lover are now dead after they brutally stabbed each other during an argument on Sunday evening at Ekereku Hill Top, Kamarang.

Dead are Kurt Reynolds, 47, of Silverbali Street, Meadow Brook Gardens, and Selima Norton, called ‘Shelly,” 45 of New Providence Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The altercation allegedly occurred around 10 pm on Sunday at a shop that was operated by the couple.