New North West ferry to hold nearly 280 people per trip
The new vessel that is being procured by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will have a capacity to hold almost 280 persons and 14 cars.
In a bid to procure another vessel to ply the Georgetown-North West route, the Government of Guyana last week signed a US$10 million loan with Exim Bank of India. While the vessel is expected to cost US$18 million, the other US$8 million will be provided via a grant from the Indian government.
A source from the Indian High Commission told Stabroek News yesterday that the vessel is expected to be 55m in length and 11m in width.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
