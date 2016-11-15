New North West ferry to hold nearly 280 people per trip

The new vessel that is being procured by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will have a capacity to hold almost 280 persons and 14 cars.

In a bid to procure another vessel to ply the Georgetown-North West route, the Government of Guyana last week signed a US$10 million loan with Exim Bank of India. While the vessel is expected to cost US$18 million, the other US$8 million will be provided via a grant from the Indian government.

A source from the Indian High Commission told Stabroek News yesterday that the vessel is expected to be 55m in length and 11m in width.