Suspect charged, remanded over East Coast supermarket robberies
- girlfriend accused of receiving stolen goods
Uriel Mentore, who is accused of being one of the bandits responsible for a spate of armed attacks on supermarkets and gas stations along the East Coast Demerara, was yesterday charged with six counts of armed and attempted robbery, while his girlfriend was accused of receiving stolen goods.
Mentore, 26, of Nelson Street, Mocha, and girlfriend Fiona Smith, 24, of Lot 8 Paradise, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Better Hope Community Centre to answer the charges.
