Bartica massacre trial…

Superintendent of Police Michael Sutton yesterday recounted what he described as the frightening attack on the Bartica Police Station on February 17, 2008, the day when 12 persons were massacred.

Sutton was at the time testifying at the trial of Mark Royden Williams, Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda,’ and Roger Simon, who are accused of the murders.

The charge against the trio, who have pleaded not guilty, is that they murdered Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne, Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh.

Sutton recalled completing some work at the station on the night in question, before