Bill seeks ‘high office’ pension for former PM Green

Government is to present a bill to parliament which is aimed at giving former Prime Minister Hamilton Green a pension that would enable him to live in accordance with the “high office” he occupied between 1985-92 and benefits under a highly controversial act for former Presidents would also be applicable to him.

According to the Order Paper distributed by Parliament Office, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan will at the assembly’s 46th sitting table Act No. 23 of 2016 which intends to provide a pension, benefits and other facilities to Green “to enable him to live in keeping with the high office he occupied.”

The Prime Minister Hamilton Green Pension Act 2016, which will be read for the first time on Monday November 21, 2016, provides for Green to be paid a pension "based on the salary paid to the Prime Minister, as though he actually earned the said salary, taking into consideration his record of service as a legislator."