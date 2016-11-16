Citizens Bank closing Charity branch

Citizens Bank Guyana Inc is closing its Charity, Essequibo Coast branch.

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Stabroek News, Citizens said it will close its branch at Charity Waterfront on December 31, this year. The last day of business will be December 30, 2016.

It said this “difficult decision” had come after a careful review of the Charity branch operations.

“We wish to assure all stakeholders that the necessary measures are in place to ensure a seamless cessation of business at the Charity branch location”, the advertisement said.

It added that 60 days’ advance notice has been given customers of the bank along with the various options open to them.

The Citizens Bank Charity Branch was commissioned on October 29, 2012. It is located in the Alphonso’s Complex at Charity Waterfront. It was launched after much lobbying from members of the business community, who said they had to travel long distances to the nearest bank at Anna Regina. Persons had also complained of having on their person large amounts of cash, which increased their risk of being robbed.

Speaking to Stabroek News in December of 2012, bank official Denise Thompson had said that most of their customers were farmers from the Pomeroon, miners, businessmen and women who used Charity as a port to other destinations.

A major service offered to the Essequibo business sector was the payment of wages and salaries though a payroll system the bank offered to businesses.