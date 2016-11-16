Cops carry out searches for suspects in Rohee robbery
As the police continue to look for suspects in the armed robbery committed at the home of PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee, several searches were conducted yesterday at different locations but investigators came up empty-handed.
A senior police official, when contacted for a comment, told Stabroek News that the searches were based on information gathered from the woman who was held on Monday. However, the source said several searches were carried out at the locations yesterday but investigators were unable to locate the suspects.
The robbery occurred around 11 am last Wednesday at Rohee's Lot 6 – 7 Ixora Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara home.
