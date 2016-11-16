Cousins remanded over 100-lb ganja find at Turkeyen

Two cousins, who were arrested after the police discovered almost 100 pounds of marijuana at a Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara apartment, were yesterday charged and remanded to prison.

The courtroom of Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul heard that on November 11, at Second Street, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, Tomica Pilgrim, 36, of Lot 9 Better Hope, East Coast Demerara and Tavis Pilgrim, 20, of Lot 12 Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, together had in their possession 43.936 kilogrammes of cannabis for trafficking.