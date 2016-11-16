Dataram and wife to face trial over ammo possession
Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his common-law wife Anjanie Boodnarine are set to face a new trial over unlawful possession of ammunition.
The charge against Dataram and Boodnarine states that on April 16, 2015, at Diamond Housing Scheme, they had in their possession 180 .223 live rounds without being holders of a firearm licence.
During yesterday's proceedings, Dataram and Boodnarine stood before Magistrate Judy Latchman in a Georgetown court as they heard from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford.
