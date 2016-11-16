Disabilities don’t have to be limitations, visually-impaired graduates say
Having a disability, whether it is acquired or congenital, should not be a limiting factor when pursing higher education, according to two new University of Guyana (UG) graduates.
Ganesh Singh and Odessa Blair, who are both visually-impaired, are among the 1,628 new UG graduates.
Blair, who obtained her Associate’s Degree in the field of Social Work, was met with loud cheers from the audience when she made the ceremonial walk across the stage at the Convocation Ceremony last Saturday, basking in her own personal achievement of pursing a higher education in spite of having a disability. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
