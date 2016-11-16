Human trafficking victims found in Omai raid
-woman charged
Five alleged human trafficking victims were rescued and a wanted female perpetrator is before the court following a raid in the Omai Mining area last Friday, according to the Ministry of Social Protection.
The raid was carried out by a team which comprised officials from the Ministry of Social Protection (MOSP), the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GG&MC); the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Community Policing Group (CPG- Linden) following a tip-off about a missing person who was said to be a Trafficking in Persons (TIP) victim.
The missing person – the only adult among the victims – is one of four females who were rescued by the team.
