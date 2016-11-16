Labourer charged with killing Kamarang farmer

A labourer was yesterday brought before a city magistrate to face a charge over the murder of Kamarang farmer Dexter Edwards.

It is alleged that Presley Abrams, 26, between November 1 and November 2, at Ochi Top, Kamarang, murdered Edwards.

The partially decomposed body of Edwards was discovered on November 5 in the Ochi Top River in Kamarang by a group of campers. A post-mortem examination revealed that he died from multiple injuries.

Subsequent to the charge being read to Abrams by Magistrate Fabayo Azore, the court heard from his attorney, Glenn Hanoman, who said his client was unlawfully detained for over 72 hours with no High Court order being applied for or granted.

He further stated that Abrams signed what was described to him as a caution statement but then observed that corrections were made that he had no knowledge of.

In light of the length of time that Abrams was held without charge, Magistrate Azore questioned the investigating rank, who stated that the defendant was arrested on November 9.

Abrams, who was not required to plead to the charge, was later remanded to prison by the magistrate until November 25, when he is due to appear before the Chief Magistrate.