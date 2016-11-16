Man in high speed chase to be charged over shooting of BM Soat Director

One of the three men who were arrested by the police on Monday following a high speed chase in the city was yesterday positively identified during an identification parade as the man who shot and robbed director of BM Soat Auto Sales, Rameez Mohammed last month.

Acting Commander of ‘A’ Division, Calvin Brutus told Stabroek News that several identification parades were held yesterday afternoon to determine if the trio was involved in any recently committed crime. During the identification parades, Frederick Boyce was positively identified in connection with the robbery on Mohammed. Boyce is expected…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.