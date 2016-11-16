Man in high speed chase to be charged over shooting of BM Soat Director
One of the three men who were arrested by the police on Monday following a high speed chase in the city was yesterday positively identified during an identification parade as the man who shot and robbed director of BM Soat Auto Sales, Rameez Mohammed last month.
Acting Commander of ‘A’ Division, Calvin Brutus told Stabroek News that several identification parades were held yesterday afternoon to determine if the trio was involved in any recently committed crime. During the identification parades, Frederick Boyce was positively identified in connection with the robbery on Mohammed. Boyce is expected…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments