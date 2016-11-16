‘Proper’ probe to be done of alleged nurses exam leak
–Minister Norton
Minister of Health Dr. George Norton has said the 250 nursing students who wrote the State Final Examination on October 18 and 19, 2016 will not be asked to re-sit these examinations “until a proper investigation is completed” into allegations that the examination papers were being sold.
Last Friday final year nursing students were in tears after they were told that they would have to re-sit their final examinations since the nursing council had tangible evidence that the tests had been “compromised.”
Speaking with Stabroek News student representative Jeanel Lewis had said that Principal tutor Cleopatra Barkoye had presented the contents of a letter received on November 8th which claimed that due to the discovery of tangible evidence of a "compromise in the papers," all students would be expected to re-sit the examinations before the end of November.
