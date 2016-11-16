Suspect in Albouystown murder held
The prime suspect who is wanted in connection with the murder of Michael Payne on November 11 last, in Albouystown, was arrested about 8.30 last night, in Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown.
Payne, 27, a mason and vendor of Lot 364 Tucker Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was shot to the forehead, chest and left arm. He died at the scene. His uncle, who has been identified only as “Turtle” and is said to be a resident of Ketley Street, Charlestown, was arrested shortly after the shooting.
The fatal shooting occurred around 6.30am at the Lot 85 La Penitence Street, Albouystown apartment home of the alleged shooter, Sherlock McKenzie, called “Beggar.”
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
Comments
About these comments