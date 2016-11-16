Suspect in Albouystown murder held

The prime suspect who is wanted in connection with the murder of Michael Payne on November 11 last, in Albouystown, was arrested about 8.30 last night, in Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown.

Payne, 27, a mason and vendor of Lot 364 Tucker Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was shot to the forehead, chest and left arm. He died at the scene. His uncle, who has been identified only as “Turtle” and is said to be a resident of Ketley Street, Charlestown, was arrested shortly after the shooting.

The fatal shooting occurred around 6.30am at the Lot 85 La Penitence Street, Albouystown apartment home of the alleged shooter, Sherlock McKenzie, called “Beggar.”