Suspected sheep thief killed in shootout with Berbice police
A suspected bandit was killed during a shootout with police at Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice, early yesterday morning.
Up to press time, the man had not been positively identified but residents of the area told Stabroek News that he was known to them as ‘Blackie.’ A search of the farmhouse where the man had been staying uncovered property that was stolen during an armed robbery last Friday. As a result, police also conducted a search of a Mount Sinai house belonging to the owner of the farmhouse and found a pistol and more stolen goods. A man who was present at the property was arrested.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments