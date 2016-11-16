Suspected sheep thief killed in shootout with Berbice police

A suspected bandit was killed during a shootout with police at Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice, early yesterday morning.

Up to press time, the man had not been positively identified but residents of the area told Stabroek News that he was known to them as 'Blackie.' A search of the farmhouse where the man had been staying uncovered property that was stolen during an armed robbery last Friday. As a result, police also conducted a search of a Mount Sinai house belonging to the owner of the farmhouse and found a pistol and more stolen goods. A man who was present at the property was arrested.