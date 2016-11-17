Colwyn Harding, other remanded on robbery with violence charge

Colwyn Harding and an accomplice were yesterday remanded to prison when they appeared before a city magistrate on a robbery charge.

The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on November 14, at Barr Street, Kitty, Georgetown, Harding, 26, of 1A Laing Avenue and Tyron Escourse, 23, of 646 West Ruimveldt, robbed Jameel Williams, of a Samsung cell phone valued $5,000, a pocket knife worth $1,500 and $15,000, and at the time, before or after the robbery made use of personal violence. The duo, who stood in the prisoner's docks unrepresented by an attorney pleaded not guilty to the offence.