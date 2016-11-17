Cop freed of immigration fraud charge

A fraud charge against a police officer was on Tuesday dismissed after the court ruled that insufficient evidence was led by the prosecution.

It was alleged that Yonnick Smith, who was employed as a clerk at the Guyana Police Force Immigration Department, knowingly made a false entry in the border entry management system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri on May 17, 2015. Smith was charged on November 6, 2015.

The matter, which was being heard by Magistrate Judy Latchman, was dismissed as there was insufficient evidence led by the prosecution.

During his first court appearance Smith had pleaded not guilty to the offence and was granted $100,000 bail. He was later transferred to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) during the course of the investigation.