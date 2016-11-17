DPP moves to forfeit $9m from Dataram

An application was yesterday made by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to forfeit the sum of $9 million from convicted drug lord Barry Dataram and his co-accused.

The application to forfeit the $9 million from Dataram and his co-accused Troy Dataram was made before Magistrate Judy Latchman by a representative of the office of the DPP.

It is expected that the application for forfeiture will be served on the respondents on November 25.

The $9 million is believed to have been seized by Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officials during a search conducted on the home of Troy Dataram on February 18.