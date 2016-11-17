Exxon Mobil formally notifies gov’t of commercial oil find

Exxon Mobil, in collaboration with its partners Nexen Energy and Hess Corporation, officially gave notice yesterday of its find of commercial quantities of oil in the area via a letter to the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman at the Ministry’s boardroom, Brickdam.

GINA said that Trotman stated that the notification given by the oil company is one that is required by Section 31 of the Petroleum Act. The Minister said that it is the first time in Guyana’s 50-year history as an independent nation, that the section of the Act is being activated.

