Former senior cop at Bartica missed being massacre victim

Retired Assistant Superintendent of Police Lewis Goulding may have been saved from being a victim of the Bartica massacre by a woman who stopped him on the street as he was heading there on the night of the incident that left 12 persons dead.

Indicted for the February 17, 2008 killings, are Mark Royden Williams, Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda,’ and Roger Simon. The charge against the trio, who have pleaded not guilty, is that they murdered Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne, Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh.

Testifying before Jus-tice Roxane George and a jury hearing the trial of the trio, Goulding recounted that he was walking along First Avenue, heading to the Bartica Police Station around 9 on the night in question, and was about 60 feet away, when a woman ran out and told him something.