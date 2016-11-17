Jagdeo urges movement on process to replace Surujbally as Gecom head

In the wake of the resignation of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Dr Steve Surujbally, the PPP has already started its selection of nominees for his replacement and is calling on President David Granger to formalize the process soon.

“We have started looking at the names of the people that we will submit to replace Mr Surujbally,” Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo informed when asked by Stabroek News about the process.

"I had expected that by now, since Mr Surujbally had signalled months ago to the President and more formally recently that he would be leaving, that the President would initiate the process that will trigger that constitutional replacement for the head of Gecom," he added.