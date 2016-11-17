Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

A Land of Canaan mother of three is the country’s latest maternal death, after giving birth last Tuesday evening in the Maternity Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Dead is 32- year old Rhonda Cornelius of Gafoor’s Compound, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

The widower, Rodwell Cornelius, said that his wife had had a healthy pregnancy and had managed to carry the baby to