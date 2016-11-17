Police sniffer dog finds weapon hidden in Tuschen man’s car

Based on intensive intelligence gathering, yesterday ranks of the Guyana Police Force conducted a search on a taxi driver of Tuschen, EBE, and his motor vehicle at the Brickdam Police Station.

In the initial search the ranks came up empty handed and decided to use one of its sniffer dogs trained in the detection of firearms and explosive devices. The Canine which goes by the name ‘ACE’ arrived with its handler and in the presence of the driver and other ranks, led them to the left front door panel, which when opened revealed an unlicensed .38 Smith and Wesson revolver with five live matching rounds.

The driver has since been taken into custody.