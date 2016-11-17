QC students protest canteen plan
Queen’s College students today used their lunch period to protest the construction of a canteen which will cover a section of the land presently used for agriculture at the School. One student holds a placard declaring `Our SBA’s Matter’. The plot of land affected by the construction is used for both cultivation and poultry rearing which are part of the requirements for the subject’s School Based Assessment.
