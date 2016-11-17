Russian bauxite company refuses to attend ministry meeting

Ministers of Social Protection, Volda Lawrence and Keith Scott are of the view that the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI)/RUSAL has disrespected the Government of Guyana through its failure to attend a meeting to address pressing labour issues.

The ministers yesterday, held a meeting to address various issues including workers’ matters with the company, some of which have been in the public domain since 2009.

The meeting was held at the Ministry's Department of Labour, on Brickdam, Georgetown.