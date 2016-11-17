Seven held in Number 70 carpenter death probe

Seven persons were held for questioning on Tuesday by detectives of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Georgetown, who are working to determine how Faiyaz Narinedatt of Number 70 Village, Corentyne was killed.

Narinedatt was found lying lifeless on the Number 70 Village public road, Corentyne on November 1. Investigators had said that the incident was a hit and run. However, relatives of Narinedatt pleaded with the police to further investigate the incident as they believed he was murdered, based on information provided to them by eyewitnesses. The family called for investigators outside of 'B' Division to look into the case and told Stabroek News that they were…