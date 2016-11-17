Shot fired as bandits snatch $2.5M on Main St
A Better Hope, East Coast Demerara businessman and his employee were yesterday afternoon robbed of $2.5M, moments after they had visited a city bank and were waiting on the traffic light in front of the Ministry of Finance on Main Street.
A senior police official confirmed the incident which occurred around 2pm. He said an investigation has since been launched into the matter and the police were up to yesterday afternoon working to obtain footage from the vicinity where the incident occurred.
According to reports reaching Stabroek News, the businessman and…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments