Six homeless after D’ Edward Village fire

A fire completely destroyed a D’ Edward Village, West Coast Berbice home on Tuesday night, leaving six persons homeless and the homeowners believe it was deliberately set.

Thakur Persaud Sarjoo, 54, a cane harvester, his wife, his daughter and his daughter’s three children are now homeless after a blaze completely destroyed their two-storey of Lot 4 Section A, D’ Edward Village home around 9.45 pm.

"Me deh sleep, after that me wife tell me fire, after me run downstairs me see the whole downstairs catch a fire", Sarjoo said in an interview, as he stood staring at what was left of his home. "Me holla tell she leh abie come upstairs and run out," he added.