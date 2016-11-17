Study backs road to Brazil, deep port

A summary of a 2013 market study embodying proposals for a land transport link and deep-water port connecting Guyana and Brazil suggests that such a project here is feasible.

“The results show what we all know, that there is a market for containerized cargo,” Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson told Stabroek News yesterday.

While the full report on the study, which began in 2013 from funding by the IDB, is yet to be released, yesterday saw the handing over of the final results to Patterson. He assured that when the final report is submitted it would be released to the public.