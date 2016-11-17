Suriname Newmont gold mine opened, seen boosting struggling economy

MERIAN MINE, Suriname,  (Reuters) – Suriname President Desi Bouterse and Newmont Mining Corp Chief Executive Gary Goldberg inaugurated the open-pit Merian gold mine on Thursday, which is expected to give a boost to the small, economically struggling South American country.

The mine has gold reserves of about 5.1 million ounces and its annual production is expected to average between 400,000 and 500,000 ounces during the first five full years of operation. Suriname’s state-owned oil company, Staatsolie, has a 25 percent stake in the mine.

“Never before did our country have the courage to participate as an equal partner in such a mining venture,” Bouterse told hundreds of guests and mine employees at the opening ceremony.

“This significant investment of a multinational of a magnitude and capacity like Newmont, proves that our small economy is able in bearing huge foreign direct investments which are indispensable to meet with the challenges and requirements of our economy in these days.”

Commodities-dependent Suriname, which also produces bauxite, is struggling under lower prices for raw materials and steep inflation, which is nearing 80 percent annually.

“(The mine) will make a significant contribution to the improvement of the bad economic situation,” said Winston Ramautarsing, president of the country’s Economic Association.

“However, we do not think that this will be sufficient to solve the problems of the country. I think it is important to make the necessary reforms in the state apparatus, we need to provide the necessary incentives to businesses, local entrepreneurs and potential investors to produce and export new products.”

Suriname’s political opposition said the mine’s impact would have been more positive had the government not indebted itself with a $550 million bond last month.

“Today’s festive mood would have been more joyful, if the government would have come up with sound financial management,” said Chandrika Santokhi, the chairman of Suriname’s main opposition group, the Progressive Reform Party.

“But instead it is conducting a very weak financial management policy.”

More in Local News

default placeholder

Police sniffer dog finds weapon hidden in Tuschen man’s car

Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

Woman charged over Rohee robbery

qcprotest1

QC students protest canteen plan

default placeholder

Jagdeo urges movement on process to replace Surujbally as Gecom head

Rondel Marks

Suspected sheep thief was ex cop

default placeholder

Shot fired as bandits snatch $2.5M on Main St

Rhonda Cornelius

Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

default placeholder

Study backs road to Brazil, deep port

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  2. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. Dr. Vincent Adams, Deputy Field Manager at the United States’ Department of Energy, delivers the commencement speech to the graduates at the University of Guyana’s 50th Convocation Ceremony. Adams urged the graduates to stay in Guyana and use all possible opportunities to make the country great. (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Make Guyana great again’

  8. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  9. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161117img_4283

Canal dip

lynch-pic

Time to iron out this problem

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke