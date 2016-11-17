Suspected electrical fire destroys house at No. 69 Village

A 46-year old man is now homeless after a fire suspected to be of electrical origin destroyed his two-storey home at Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on Tuesday night.

Baijnauth Bichan, of Lot 145, Last Street, Number 69 Village, Corentyne, told Stabroek News that he was not at home at the time of the fire but he was informed around 07:30 pm. "Me been one a me friend and then me hear; when me come me see me whole house in fire," Bichan said. "When me come the fire service did done deh here and the GPL people," he pointed out.