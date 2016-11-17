Suspected sheep thief was ex cop

The suspected bandit who was killed in a shootout with police at Vryheid Village, West Canje Berbice on Tuesday, has been identified by his mother as Rondell Marks, also known as ‘Romel Hoppie’ and ‘Blackie’, 34, of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

According to information gathered, Marks’s mother, Monica Marks saw her son’s picture on social media sites and she journeyed to New Amsterdam and positively identified him at the Arokium Funeral Home around 12:00 hrs yesterday.

A police source said that on investigating, it was found that Marks was a former police officer. On Tuesday, police visited the home which Marks was occupying in Vryheid Village to investigate the theft of 29 head of sheep from a Betsy Ground farmer and were allegedly confronted by Marks,