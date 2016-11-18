Chinese Embassy street to be renamed
The street on which the Chinese Embassy is located is to be named “Fuzhou Road” by the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown, in honour of the city’s relationship with the Chinese city of Fuzhou.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Town Clerk Royston King and Mayor Patricia Chase-Green, when the city was gifted with three dozen garbage receptacles by Chinese ambassador to Guyana Zhang Limin.
Debra Lewis, City Hall’s Public Relations Officer, told Stabroek News that on May 17, 2006, Georgetown and Fuzhou signed a sister city agreement. According to Lewis, Fuzhou, over the years, has contributed to environmental development of the Georgetown.
Stabroek News was told that plans are in the pipeline to make the street a replica of streets in Fuzhou, which would see street lighting that is powered by solar energy.
