Emergency medical services launched

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in collaboration with the Ministries of Public Security and Public Health yesterday launched its National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at Project Dawn, Liliendaal.

The service will be accessible from Monday, November 21, 2016 via the existing 912 Emergency calling system, GINA said.

National Medical Director of the EMS, Dr. Zulfikar Bux said that the establishment of the service is the turning point of EMS development in Guyana.